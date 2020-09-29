1/
John Richard McFee Jr.
John “Richard” McFee, Jr., 96, of Salisbury passed away on February 17, 2020. Richard grew up in Salisbury where he attended high school and entered the Army on February 3, 1943 to serve and protect our country during WWII. Richard was an engineer preparing the way for troops to advance across Europe. Richard was honorably discharged on Dec. 25, 1945. After the war, Richard returned home and began a career with the Salisbury Post, retiring in 1988. Richard is preceded in death by his wife, Mary W. McFee, his mother, Myrtle Kiser and brother Donald McFee (Wyolene). Richard is survived by his three nieces and their families, cousin Julius Waggoner (Barbara) and family. Service: A graveside service was held on February 20, 2020 with full military honors with burial at Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Salisbury. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the McFee family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 29, 2020.
