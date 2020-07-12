1/1
John Robert Hall Jr.
John Robert Hall Jr., 69, of Salisbury, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at his home in Salisbury. He was born May 23, 1951 in Rockingham County to the late John and Susan Wall Hall. John enjoyed gardening, and working on lawn mowers. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Adam Hall; sister, Brenda; and a brother Bobby Hall. John is survived by his daughter, Kayla Marie Hall of Salisbury; granddaughter, Kaylana Hall-Rogers; son-in-law, Avery Rogers; bothers, Bill and Doug Hall; sister, Earlene Arquette. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Carolina Cremation is honored to serve the Hall family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carolina Cremation Service
P.O. Box 2185
Salisbury, NC 28145-2185
(704) 636-1515
