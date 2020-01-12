John William Russell, 82, of Rockwell went to be with his Lord on Jan. 10, 2020. He was born on Dec. 9, 1937 to the late Edgar and Dorothy Russell. Those left to lovingly remember him include his beloved wife of 60 years, Martha Ann Russell; his daughters, Teresa (Gary) Bailey, Helen Clay, and Karen (Jerry) Leazer; grandchildren, Jessica Hathcock, Clinton Lesley, Kristina (Chris) Kee, Jonathan (Johanna) Lang, and John Clay; along with four great-grandchildren; three brothers; and many nieces and nephews. John will be remembered fondly as a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Visitation and Service: A visitation will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home in the Annex Chapel at 12 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, with a service to follow at 1 p.m. After the service entombment will take place at Westlawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials: In lieu of flowers the family wishes for donations to be made in his memory to of North Carolina.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 12, 2020