John Anthony Sheehan, Jr., 77, of Salisbury passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. Born in New Hanover County on July 11, 1942, he was the son of the late Katherine Raney Sheehan and John Anthony Sheehan, Sr. A 1960 graduate of Boyden High School, John attended NC State University. He attended First United Methodist Church. He was preceded in death by his sister, Katherine Raney Sheehan and grandparents, Beulah and C.F. Raney. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Connie Deadwyler Sheehan, whom he married on December 14, 1975; children, Elizabeth Brantley Sheehan Horton (Sam) of Greenville, John Michael Sheehan, and Jeffrey Thomas Sheehan (Leslie) of Asheville; brother, Charles M. Sheehan (Nancy) of Florida; grandchildren, Sam Horton, Jr., Addison Horton, Harrison Horton, Banks Horton, Jack Sheehan, and Charlie Sheehan. Memorial Service: 1:00 PM Sunday, December 22, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, 217 S Church St., Salisbury, NC 28144 with the Rev. Mark Conforti officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rowan One Church One Child. Make checks payable to Rowan County Department of Social Services (RCDSS) and mail to: RCDSS, ATTN: Jon Hunter, 1813 E. Innes St., Salisbury, NC 28146. Memorials may also be made to Rowan Helping Ministries, 226 N. Long St., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Sheehan family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 19, 2019