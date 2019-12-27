John Irven Sides, 92, of Gold Hill, passed away Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. in Gold Hill. He was born April 16, 1927 in Salisbury to the late Luther and Mary Morgan Sides. John was a life long member of East Corinth Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon. He was educated in the Rowan County School System, and worked for Southland Insurance as a Sales Representative. He was a Veteran of the United States Army, serving during WWII. John was a volunteer fire fighter at Pooletown Volunteer Fire Department for over 44 years. He loved going to church and listening to gospel music. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Eva Morgan Sides; daughter, Brenda Faye Sides; brothers, Daniel Sides, Glen Sides, and Jim Sides; and sister, Delie Miller. John is survived by his sons, John C. Sides of Richfield and Albert R. Sides of Salisbury; brothers, Gilbert Sides of Thomasville and Dewey Lee Sides of Salisbury; sisters, Louise Hellard of Salisbury and Sue Clark of Salisbury; and beloved niece, Terry Sides of Gold Hill. Visiation: The family will greet friends and relatives on Sunday, Dec. 29, 3-5 p.m. at Powles Staton Funeral Home, Rockwell, NC. Service: The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Dece. 30, in the East Corinth Baptist Church with Pastor Johnny Daniel, officiating. Burial will follow in the East Corinth Baptist Church Cemetery with Military Graveside rites provided by the NC National Guard and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials: Memorials may be made to East Corinth Baptist Church Building Fund 12510 Stokes Ferry Road, Gold Hill N.C. 28071. Powles Staton Funeral Home of Rockwell, honored provider of Veterans Funeral Care, is assisting the Sides family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Dec. 27, 2019