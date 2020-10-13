1/1
John Stephen Surratt
John Stephen Surratt, 70, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born August 2, 1950 in Rowan County he was the son of the late Bessie Albright Surratt and John Surratt. He was a graduate of Boyden High School and Catawba College with a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. He was owner and operator of the Little Choo Choo Shop. He was a member of Milford Hills United Methodist Church. On July 19, 1986 Stephen married Ann Shaw Wood Surratt. Ann preceded him in death on January 30, 2020. A graveside service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Kelly Shrader officiating. Memorials may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society Greater Carolinas, 3101 Industrial Drive Suite 210, Raleigh, NC 27609 or Milford Hills United Methodist Church, 1630 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Surratt family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 13, 2020.
