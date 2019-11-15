Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Upright. View Sign Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 716 S Main Street Landis , NC 28088 (704)-857-2494 Visitation 12:30 PM - 2:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 716 S Main Street Landis , NC 28088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 716 S Main Street Landis , NC 28088 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John F. (Junior) Upright, age 66 of Landis passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Atrium Health Cabarrus surrounded by his loving family. John was born March 13, 1953 to the late John Franklin Upright, Sr. and Betty Jean Upright. Also preceding him in death was his granddaughter, Jennifer Ervin. John spent his career with Duke Power and Martin Marietta prior to his illness and was of Baptist faith. John loved to tinker and always had a remodeling project going at his home always working with his sidekick, Brown. He enjoyed his time in front of the television where he loved watching movies and spending time with his son, Willie along with his pets, Peaches the dog and Milo the cat. He liked the beach and fishing. Per his family, he loved gardening only to be able to work on the tractor. John had a tremendous love for his family and loved spending his time with them, entertaining them and always making everyone laugh. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 32 years, Toni along with his son, Damien Willie Rodgers of the home; his daughters Sonya Brady (James) and Tammy Upright Ervin (Michael). He also leaves behind his brother, Donald Upright and his sister, Wanda Efird and his father in-law, Brown Rodgers. His grandchildren, Heather Ervin, Stephen Brady, Sarah Brady, Hannah Brady and Bethany Brady also survive him. Visitation and Service: Visitation for John will be on Sunday, Nov. 17, from 12:30-2 p.m., at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main Street in Landis. Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m., in the Chapel officiated by Pastor Barry Kemp. Burial will be immediately following the service at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Memorials: Kindly remember John with a memorial in his honor to the at www.arthritis.org . Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 15, 2019

