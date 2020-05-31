John W Tabor, 73, of Salisbury has passed away on May 21,2020.

John was born on May 23,1946 in Salisbury and resided in Trenton, NJ. He is the son of the late Fred Tabor & Almetta Tabor.

He was educated at Price High School in Salisbury. Retired from America Standard.

Survived by wife Denise Tabor and his son's Jeffery Powell, Donte Veal; one granddaughter; brother, Alfred Tabor & Vina Tabor (sister-in-law). Two sister's, Jonetta Tabor, Marcia Tabor; nephew's, Christopher Tabor, Jason Tabor, Gabriel Tabor; nieces, Nicole Tabor, Shana Tabor; great nieces & nephews Zachary, Amaya, Jaden, Sydeny, Eric, Kady, Elijah, Kysir, Justin. Host of family & friends

Condolences may be sent to Campbell Funeral Chapel, 1225 Calhoun St., Trenton, NJ 08638, (609)394-7641

