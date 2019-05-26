Guest Book View Sign Service Information Trinity Baptist Church 2722 US Highway 601 South Mocksville, NC 27028 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Trinity Baptist Church 2722 US-601 Mocksville , NC View Map Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

John Wade Goodson, a life long resident of Woodleaf, NC, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 after battling non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver for several years. He was born on July 1, 1964 to the late Norma Wetmore Goodson and Boyce Goodson. He was a graduate of West Rowan High School and Charlotte Diesel School. He was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Woodleaf. John began playing the banjo at 12 years old after requesting the heavy instrument as a Christmas gift. He used recordings of Earl Scruggs to learn and strengthen the musical ability God had gifted him with. The love of music gained John so many friends he held dear, especially members of the bands he played banjo with, The Gospel Plowboys and Broke-n-Lonesome. He was not satisfied with just playing the banjo. He spent many hours dismantling and rebuilding them and leaving various parts around his home. There was no one that he enjoyed doing this with more than his friend and mentor, Mr. Jack Hailey. He and Mr. Jack had just completed a banjo to honor his wife Sandra. Although John had no biological brothers, God gave him friends, Richard Gaither, Jeff Campbell, James Carrocadden, John Powell and his cousin, Wade Moore, who were loved as brothers. John was honored when he was chosen to be the Godfather for his cousin William Kellogg. He loved being remembered with visits from William and his sister, Elizabeth Kellogg and receiving Father's Day cards from them. He was also honored when he was welcomed into the Costantino family as he became a brother-in-law and uncle. John is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; sister, Suzanne Goodson; the Costantino family; Kelsee and McKenzie Jenkins; and numerous cousins that he loved dearly. A celebration of John's life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 2722 US-601 Mocksville, NC 27028. The family will visit with friends after the service. A jam session in his honor will be held following the visitation. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments. Interment will be at Unity Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Boxer Butts and other Mutts, 108 Schermerhorn Ln. Arden, NC 28704. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Goodson family. Online condolences may be made at

John Wade Goodson, a life long resident of Woodleaf, NC, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 after battling non-alcoholic cirrhosis of the liver for several years. He was born on July 1, 1964 to the late Norma Wetmore Goodson and Boyce Goodson. He was a graduate of West Rowan High School and Charlotte Diesel School. He was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church in Woodleaf. John began playing the banjo at 12 years old after requesting the heavy instrument as a Christmas gift. He used recordings of Earl Scruggs to learn and strengthen the musical ability God had gifted him with. The love of music gained John so many friends he held dear, especially members of the bands he played banjo with, The Gospel Plowboys and Broke-n-Lonesome. He was not satisfied with just playing the banjo. He spent many hours dismantling and rebuilding them and leaving various parts around his home. There was no one that he enjoyed doing this with more than his friend and mentor, Mr. Jack Hailey. He and Mr. Jack had just completed a banjo to honor his wife Sandra. Although John had no biological brothers, God gave him friends, Richard Gaither, Jeff Campbell, James Carrocadden, John Powell and his cousin, Wade Moore, who were loved as brothers. John was honored when he was chosen to be the Godfather for his cousin William Kellogg. He loved being remembered with visits from William and his sister, Elizabeth Kellogg and receiving Father's Day cards from them. He was also honored when he was welcomed into the Costantino family as he became a brother-in-law and uncle. John is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; sister, Suzanne Goodson; the Costantino family; Kelsee and McKenzie Jenkins; and numerous cousins that he loved dearly. A celebration of John's life will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 3:00 PM. The service will be held at Trinity Baptist Church, 2722 US-601 Mocksville, NC 27028. The family will visit with friends after the service. A jam session in his honor will be held following the visitation. Musicians are encouraged to bring their instruments. Interment will be at Unity Presbyterian Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Boxer Butts and other Mutts, 108 Schermerhorn Ln. Arden, NC 28704. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Goodson family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com Published in Salisbury Post on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close