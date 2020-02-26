John William Kendrick, 66, of Salisbury, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, NC. He was born October 24, 1953 in Concord, NC to Richard and Helen Cain Kendrick. John served in the United States Army and was of the Baptist faith. John is survived by his wife Cathy Beaver Kendrick , whom he married October 22, 1977; daughter, Autumn Lea Kendrick (James R. Davis) Davis of Salisbury, NC; two sons, John William (Megan) Kendrick of Wausau, WI, Allen Daniel (Britini Autumn Starnes Kendrick) Kendrick of Rockwell, NC; grandchildren, Emily, Jackson, Connor, Benjamin, Christian, and River Judith. Memorials may be made to , 1901 Brunswick Ave #100, Charlotte, NC 28207 The family would like to thank Carolina Oncology, Dr. Mark Wimmer, Kiser Hospice House, and Powles Staton Funeral Home. Carolina Cremation of Salisbury and Charlotte is assisting the Kendrick family. Online condolences may be made at carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 26, 2020