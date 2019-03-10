Obituary Guest Book View Sign

John William Thalmann, 73, of Salisbury, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by loved ones after a long battle with cancer. John was born to the late John Herbert Thalmann and Amy Walker Thalmann on Feb. 5, 1946 in Brooklyn, N.Y. He graduated from Massapequa High School and attended Lafayette College and then served in the United States Army. John had a entrepreneurial spirit and was a successful business owner on Long Island, N.Y. before relocating to Charlotte, with his wife and business partner, Debbie Lutzen Thalmann. They quickly established themselves in the restaurant and catering business and opened Bedder, Bedder, and Moore in multiple locations throughout the Charlotte area as well as owning several commercial investments. He was a member of St Luke's Lutheran church and served as bank treasurer. With his free time John enjoyed golfing, boating and spending time on the lake with family and friends. Pssst ...UK ILYR John aka "Pops" is survived by his wife, Debbie; and his three children, John Thalmann, Donna Brown and Heather Fry. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Haley, Fiona, Aidan, Talen, Joe, Nadia and John "JJ", as well as his sister, Gail Shafer; and brother, Richard Thalmann. Service: A Celebration of John's life will be on the lake at John and Debbie's home Saturday, May 4, 2019. All are welcome to come and enjoy all the things John loved. Anytime from 2 p.m. till fireworks. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 3200 Park Rd., Charlotte, NC 28209, (704) 523-7981.

