Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 716 S Main Street Landis , NC 28088 (704)-857-2494 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM Landis Funeral Home 716 S. Main St. Landis , NC Funeral service 11:00 AM Inglesia Adventista del Septimo 820 Hurley School Rd. Salisbury , NC Obituary

Mr. John Williams Parchment, age 85, of Salisbury, left his earthly home on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family and is peacefully awaiting the Resurrection. Mr. Williams Parchment was born Oct. 13, 1933 in Cuba, son of the late Alexander Williams Varns and Jemaina Parchment. His four brothers, Jose, Jacobo, Jaime and Samuel Williams Parchment, also preceded him in death, along with his first wife, Eva Acosta. John studied theology in the College Las Antillas in Santa Clara, Cuba. He received his pastoral doctrine in his mid-twenties. John was a faithful servant to his Heavenly Father for over 60 years. He loved helping anyone in need. He had a tremendous love for his family and personally took several of his grandchildren to obtain their driver's license. His heart was bigger than most, giving freely of his time, his talents and his love. He could see the good in you even if you we unable to see it in yourself, also mentoring, also supporting and always encouraging. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Romana Escobar Hernandez; his daughter, Eva; and his son Juan, along with his sister Lucill; four grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Visitation & Service: Visitation for Mr. Williams Parchment will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Landis Funeral Home, 716 S. Main St., Landis. Funeral services will be on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Inglesia Adventista del Septimo, 820 Hurley School Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147, officiated by Ruben Casanova. Burial will follow his funeral service at West Lawn Memorial Park, 1350 S. Main St., China Grove. Landis Funeral Home is serving the family of Mr. Williams Parchment. Online condolences may be left for the family at

