John Willie Sifford
Mr. John Willie Sifford, age 85, passed, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at his residence. Born on June 22, 1935 in Rowan County, he was the son of the late Jessie (Jake) and Rosie Rice Sifford. John was educated in the Rowan County public schools. A member of Henderson Grove Missionary Baptist Church, he was a member of the Men's Choir and a former Trustee at Mt. Zion Boyden Quarters. He was last employed at Cone Mills and retired after 43 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife, Eva Mae Harvey Sifford; daughter, April M. Sifford and siblings, Mary Sifford Sherrill, George Sifford and Carolyn Lyons. Loving memories will remain with his children, John Willie Sifford, Jr. of Salisbury, Paulette Sifford Brown of Salisbury, Rosa Sifford Chalk (Terry) of Winston-Salem and Jessie Lewis Sifford, Sr. of Salisbury; grandson reared in the home, Jessie L. Sifford, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public viewing Saturday, July 18, 2020 from 1:00pm to 3:00 pm in the Reba T. Kelsey Memorial Chapel. Funeral service Sunday, July 19, 2020 at 1:30 pm in the A. R. Kelsey Memorial Chapel, Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. Interment will follow service at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Boyden Quarters and Overseer Dwight Moore, officiating. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. is servicing the Sifford family. Online condolences may be sent to nobleandkelsey.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
Funeral services provided by
Noble & Kelsey Funeral Home, Inc. - Salisbury
223 E. Fisher Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-636-2711
