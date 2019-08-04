John Norman Yarbrough, 89, of Charlotte, NC, died on July 12, 2019, at the Laurels of Salisbury. Born June 12, 1930, Mr. Yarbrough was the son of the late Henry Alexander Yarbrough and Mary Lee Ridenhour Yarbrough. He graduated from Spencer High School and joined the United States Air Force in 1947. After returning home from the Air Force, he began a sales career in a family business with his father. He later went on to a career in industrial air systems design and was the Owner/President of American Humidification/Air Energy Systems in Salisbury, NC. Mr. Yarbrough was a member of the Salisbury Jaycees and St. John's Lutheran Church. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Geraldine Hinton Yarbrough, children, Eric Yarbrough of Kernersville, Todd Yarbrough of Kernersville, Shannon Yarbrough Hall of Charlotte, Marianna Yarbrough Peterson of Salisbury, and Erin Yarbrough Flower of Charlotte, grandchildren, John Eric Yarbrough, Fort Lauderdale, FL, Courtney Leigh Yarbrough, Walkertown, Lauren Yarbrough Anis, Summerfield, Nicholas Andrew Hall, Charlotte, Shannon Mackenzie Hall, Charlotte, Chloe Grace Addington Hall, Charlotte, Jacob Brandon Peterson, Salisbury, Olivia Paige Peterson, Salisbury, eight great-grandchildren, a sister, Nancy Driber, and a nephew, Danny Wells, Nashville, TN. A memorial service will be held on August 9 at 2 p.m. Salisbury National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Village Green, PO Box 2201, Cashiers, NC 28717. Carolina Cremation is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Aug. 4, 2019