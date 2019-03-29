John York Sifford, 88, of Rockwell, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at The Laurels of Salisbury. He was born on Jan. 18, 1931 in Rowan County, to the late Ernest Sifford and Ruth Kluttz Sifford. John proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. John worked for Norfolk Southern as a Carman for over 42 years until his retirement. He was a life long member of Organ Lutheran Church. He enjoyed working in his garden, was an avid Duke fan of all their sports, and loved watching his great-grandchildren in whatever activity they were a part of. He and his late wife Betty enjoyed taking bus trips all over the country and spending time with their friends and family in their later years. In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Josey Sifford; a daughter, Lisa Sifford Yates; a brother, Charles “Short” Sifford; and a sister, Irene Rhinehardt. John is survived by his son, Michael Dean (Becky) Sifford of Rockwell; a son-in-law, Mark Yates of Salisbury; a brother, Thomas Ray Sifford; three grandchildren, Wendy (Kelly) Hunsucker of Salisbury, Ken (Angie) Sifford of Rockwell and Candace (Garrett) Yates of Faith; and five great-grandchildren, Trevor Hunsucker, Kendal Sifford, Lainey Sifford, Joshua Yates and Noah Yates. The family would like to extend a special thanks to April and Andrea of The Laurels of Salisbury and to their entire staff for the wonderful care they gave to Mr. Sifford. Visitation: The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2-2:45 p.m. at Organ Lutheran Church, 1515 Organ Church Rd., Sallisbury, NC 28146. Service: The funeral service will follow the visitation on Sunday at 3:00 PM at Organ Lutheran Church with Pastor, Carlin Ours officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens. Military Honors will be provided by the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Organ Lutheran Church General Memorial Fund. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Sifford family. Online condolences may be made at www.powlesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2019