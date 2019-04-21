Jonathan Mark Love, Sr., 56, of Gray Court, died Wednesday, April 17, 2019. Born in Greenville, Jon was a son of the late Raymond Vernon and Eleanor Lee Love. Jon received his accounting degree from Bob Jones University and was an accountant with Fuji Film. He was a former member of Bible Baptist Church and East Georgia Road Baptist Church. Surviving are his son, Jonathan Mark Love, Jr of Greenville; brothers, David Michael Love of Gray Court and Stephen Raymond Love and his wife Jill of Mt. Ulla, NC and nieces and nephews, Brett Huffman, Austin Love and Kelcie Love. Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 2019 at 2pm in Remembrance Chapel at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Brian Ellison officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to East Georgia Road Baptist Church, Missions Fund, 724 E. Curtis St., Simpsonville SC 29681. Arrangements by Mackey Funerals and Cremations at Century Drive, online tributes at mackeymortuary.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnathan Mark Love.
Mackey Mortuary
311 Century Drive
Greenville, SC 29607
(864) 232-6706
Published in Salisbury Post on Apr. 21, 2019