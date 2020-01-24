Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Harrell III. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Johnnie William Harrell III, of Kannapolis passed away on January 21, 2020. He was born October 10, 1963 in Cabarrus County, a son of Martha Lee Harrell of Kannapolis and the late Johnnie William Harrell Jr. Johnnie was a graduate of A.L. Brown High where he played in the band. He then went to Central Wesleyan College and Central Piedmont Community College where he graduated with a Graphic Arts degree. He worked in printing most of his life, also worked at Philip-Morris, Inc. Johnnie loved music and singing. He started as a child singing in the children's choir and then up to the adult choir. He sang with the Singing Men of America for many years until he developed vagal nerve paralysis in his vocal cords that caused him to stop singing. At the same time, the group's sound man quit and Johnnie took over his duties and learned to run sound systems. Johnnie ran sound systems at various churches through the years including First Wesleyan Church, Enochville Church of God and Kannapolis Church of God. He is a member of Kannapolis Church of God. He formerly played and coached church softball. He loved sports, especially Duke basketball and Alabama football. Funerals service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 24, 2020 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel officiated by Revs. Greg Sloop and Carl Fosdick. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. His family will receive friends prior from 1 to 2. In addition to his mother, Johnnie is survived by his wife, Raylene Harrell, brother, Lee Harrell (Edith Christine), nieces, nephews and his beloved cat, Snowman. Online condolences may be left at

