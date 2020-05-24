Mr. Johnnie Ray Ellis, 63, passed away May 20, 2020 at his residence. Born May 22, 1956 in Rowan County, he was the son of Fannie Wood Ellis and the late Major Ellis. Johnnie was educated in the Rowan County Schools system and was a 1974 graduate of West Rowan High School. He worked with Meridian Manufacturing in the parts department. Johnnie was affiliated with Mt Zion Baptist Boyden Quarters during his youth.. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brothers, John Ellis and Donald Ellis; sister, Clara Jones. He leaves loving memories to his wife, Sharon Smith Ellis, of the home; sons, Lamont Smith (Jamie) of Charlotte, Garett Smith (Tara) of Woodleaf, and Jonathan Ellis (Melissa) of Salisbury; mother, Fannie W. Ellis, of Salisbury; brother, Richard Ellis of Salisbury; sisters, Margaret Alston of Granite Quarry, and Annie Davis of Salisbury; brother-in-law, Baron Smith of Lexington; three grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Public Viewing will be held Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 3:00 pm -5:00 pm at the funeral home. Funeral Service will be Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at 12:30 pm at New Zion Baptist Church, Linwood. Pastor Billy Casey, officiating. Interment in the Church Cemetery. Noble and Kelsey Funeral Home is servicing the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.nobleandkelsey.com
Published in Salisbury Post on May 24, 2020.