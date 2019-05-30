Johnnie Mae Elizabeth Robbins, 75, of Philadelphia, Pa., passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at her residence. She was born October 15, 1943 in Salisbury, to the late Gertrude Isenhour-King and the late Franklin King. She received her formal education in the Rowan County Public Schools and was formerly married to Everrett Hackett Sr. Into this union Everrett Jr., Jeremiah and Anita were born. In 1968 after living in New York, Johnnie Mae returned back to Salisbury where she met the love of her life, Rufus Arden Robbins. Together they raised her three children and adding to the family Rufus, Jr., Joanna, Lucille and Linda. Johnnie Mae and Rufus returned to Philadelphia in 1975. She dedicated her life to the Lord, joining the Revelation Church of Christ in 1985. Later she joined the Fellowship Revival Church of Love, becoming a long-time member and elevated to the Mothers' Board. Services were held Saturday May 25, 2019 at Mount Calvary Family Worship Center, Philadelphia, Pa. Burial was at the Merion Memorial Park, Bala Cynwyd, Pa. Always cherishing her memories are her beloved children, Everrett Hackett, Jr of Philadelphia, Pa., Jeremiah Hackett (Sharon) of Durham, Anita Hackett of Asheville, Rufus Robbins, Jr. of Cleveland, Joanna Sumner (Barry) of Upper Darby, Pa., Lucille Witherspoon and Linda Robbins both of Gastonia; a grandson raised in the home, Franklin Robbins; 19 grandchildren; a host of great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Roxy Mae Clark and Pauline Rucker; brother-in-law, Torrance Robbins; long-time friends, Mary Patterson, Nadine Ray, Toni Coleman, Tiny Wells and Georgianna Teatter; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Obituary compliments of Clark Funeral Home, Kannapolis.