Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie Sam Locklear. View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM First Freewill Baptist Church, 100 Dan St. Salisbury , NC View Map Service 2:00 PM First Freewill Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Pastor Johnnie Lee “Sam” Locklear, 81 of Salisbury passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in Robeson County on August 15, 1938, he was the son of the late John Locklear and Zadie Rae Chavis Locklear. Mr. Locklear was the Pastor of First Freewill Baptist Church in Salisbury for over 30 years and retired from Martin Marietta after 45 years as a welder. He loved to garden and work in his yard. He was a hard worker and a forgiving man who loved everyone and above all else loved his Lord and wasn't afraid to put the smack down on you when needed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Deanna Locklear; brothers, James “Pap” David, Daniel, Samuel, George, and Aubrey Locklear; sister, Mary Sue Emanuel. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hattie Locklear, whom he married on August 28, 2015; sons, Dwayne Locklear ( Jodi), Gregory Lee Locklear ( Anna); daughters, Angelina Sturgis (Mark), Brenda Evans (Rick) and Judy Hunt; sisters, Betty Ann Oxendine (Lonnie), Rachel Dial (Clyde) and Myrna Oxendine (Bobby); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church, 100 Dan St., Salisbury, NC 28147. Service: 2:00 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Gene Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, 8625 US Hwy 52, Rockwell, NC 28138. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Locklear family. Online condolences may be made at

Pastor Johnnie Lee “Sam” Locklear, 81 of Salisbury passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020 at his residence. Born in Robeson County on August 15, 1938, he was the son of the late John Locklear and Zadie Rae Chavis Locklear. Mr. Locklear was the Pastor of First Freewill Baptist Church in Salisbury for over 30 years and retired from Martin Marietta after 45 years as a welder. He loved to garden and work in his yard. He was a hard worker and a forgiving man who loved everyone and above all else loved his Lord and wasn't afraid to put the smack down on you when needed. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 47 years, Deanna Locklear; brothers, James “Pap” David, Daniel, Samuel, George, and Aubrey Locklear; sister, Mary Sue Emanuel. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hattie Locklear, whom he married on August 28, 2015; sons, Dwayne Locklear ( Jodi), Gregory Lee Locklear ( Anna); daughters, Angelina Sturgis (Mark), Brenda Evans (Rick) and Judy Hunt; sisters, Betty Ann Oxendine (Lonnie), Rachel Dial (Clyde) and Myrna Oxendine (Bobby); five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation: 6:00-8:00 pm Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church, 100 Dan St., Salisbury, NC 28147. Service: 2:00 PM Thursday, March 19, 2020 at First Freewill Baptist Church with the Rev. Gene Allen officiating. Burial will follow at Brookhill Memorial Gardens, 8625 US Hwy 52, Rockwell, NC 28138. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Locklear family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 17, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close