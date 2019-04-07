Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnnie William Harrell Jr.. View Sign

Johnnie William Harrell Jr., 84, of Kannapolis passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at home following a period of declining health. He was born Jan. 16, 1935, in Cabarrus County to the late John W. Harrell Sr. and late Maud Ray Harrell. In addition to his parents was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Harrell Cline. Mr. Harrell attended Kannapolis City Schools prior to transferring to Winecoff High School where he participated in baseball and basketball. He later attended Rowan Technical Institute. He was an avid sports fan and participant. He coached Dixie youth baseball, played on his church softball team, played semi-pro baseball as a young adult as well as basketball. He was a successful horse shoe player in later years participating in area tournaments and local senior games. He represented Cabarrus County Senior games on a state level as well as National Senior games. He won the gold medal for his age in the national games held in Baton Rouge, La. and Hampton Roads, Va. Mr. Harrell was a member of Bethpage United Methodist Church. He was also a former member of the Enochville and Landis Lions Club. Mr. Harrell was a graphic artist. He worked in the Litho Dept. at Cannon Mills in the 1980s. He retired from Print Crafters of the Carolinas, Charlotte in 1994. He later became a part-time employee at Dan Nicholas Park in Salisbury where he operated the train and carousel for the children, a position he thoroughly enjoyed. He is survived by his wife, Martha Carolyn Lee Harrell whom he married Aug. 23, 1959. He is also survived by his two sons, Johnnie W. Harrell III (Raylene) and Lee A. Harrell (Edith Christine) and seven grandchildren. Service & Visitation: Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019 at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mark Vickers and Rev. Carl Fosdick officiating. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 1:30-2:30 p.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home prior to the service. Memorials: Memorials may be made to Bethpage United Methodist Church, 109 Fellowship Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081 and/or to a . Whitley's Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left on

