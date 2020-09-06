1/1
Johnny and Cathy Darlene Peoples
1952 - 2020
Johnny Lee Peoples, 67, and his wife, Cathy Darlene Eaton Peoples, 65, of Salisbury, passed away within moments of each other on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Regional Medical Center. Mr. Peoples was born October 14, 1952 in Rowan County to the late Arthur Nelson Peoples and Elizabeth Phillips Peoples. He was a Sergeant in the U.S. Army and worked for the NC Department of Corrections. Mrs. Peoples was born September 17, 1954 in Yadkin County to the late John Dwight Eaton and Helen Brown Eaton Moser. She worked as a pre-school childcare provider, teacher assistant at Salisbury Academy and a lab technician at LabCorp. Johnny loved coaching youth sports, playing music and building the family tree. Darlene enjoyed crafting, listening to music and playing cards. They both enjoyed fishing and spending quality time with family and friends. Mr. Peoples was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Lambert. Left to cherish their memory are their sons, David Lee Peoples (Tracey Carr Peoples), and Shane Dwight Peoples (Malinda Stoner Peoples); daughter, Angela Dawn Sides (Brian Sides); grandchildren, Alyssa Peoples, Tyler Peoples, Kaleb Sides, Owen Sides, Logan Peoples, Meah Sides, Ava Peoples, Ellie Sides, and Liam Peoples; Johnny's brothers, Terry Peoples (Sharon Peoples) and Billy Peoples (Maureen Peoples); Johnny's sisters, Virginia Moore (Chris Scoggins) and Ann Spratt (Jim Spratt); Darlene's brothers, Kenny Dwight Eaton (Courtney Reid-Eaton) and Billy Laymon Eaton; Darlene's sister, Sharon Eaton Livengood (Dale Livengood); and numerous nieces and nephews. They are also survived by the beloved poodles Sammy and Macy. Due to the pandemic, a private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Dr. Shashi's genetic sequencing research in the Department of Pediatrics, Duke University School of Medicine. Please make checks payable to Duke University and mail to Duke Health Development, Attn: Culver Scales, 300 W. Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27707 in honor of Johnny & Darlene Peoples. Ava & Liam Peoples are two of seven children in the world who are currently participating in this research study. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Peoples family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
