Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Johnny Cap Lee Pope. View Sign Service Information Whitley's Funeral Home 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd Kannapolis , NC 28083 (704)-933-2222 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Second Baptist Church Funeral service 1:00 PM Second Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny “Cap” Lee Pope, 51, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence. Death was unexpected. Johnny was born July 29, 1968 in Cabarrus County, NC a son of the late Grady Richard Pope, Sr. and Elizabeth Nell Moss Pope. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Kannapolis. Johnny was employed by Chip Ganassi Racing Team in the maintenance department. He enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks, fishing, NASCAR, and was a Miami Dolphins and UNC fan. Johnny enjoyed going to Curt's Auction House in Albemarle. He especially loved his two dogs, Diamond and Ollie; and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren who all knew him as “Poppy”. Family members left to cherish his memory are his wife of nine years; Lisa Dixon Pope of the home, four daughters; Sarah Fincher and husband Billy of Salisbury, Amber Sexton of Kannapolis, April Huneycutt and husband Matt of China Grove and Ashley Black and husband Michael of Walnut Cove, one son, Travis Pope and wife Whitney of Concord, along with nine grandchildren; Anna, Alyssa, Bubba, Rylea, Kole, Abby, Harper, Tanner, Nick, Trevor, Liam and one on the way. He is also survived by one Brother, Rick Pope and wife Linda of China Grove and two sisters, Tierny Stirewalt of Bristol, Tn. and Tallie Crowell and husband Steve of Salisbury. Funeral services to celebrate Johnny's life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14 2020 at Second Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Gary Scoggins. The family will receive friends at the church 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. to the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 807 Sweet Gum Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be sent to

Johnny “Cap” Lee Pope, 51, of Kannapolis went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at his residence. Death was unexpected. Johnny was born July 29, 1968 in Cabarrus County, NC a son of the late Grady Richard Pope, Sr. and Elizabeth Nell Moss Pope. He was a member of Second Baptist Church in Kannapolis. Johnny was employed by Chip Ganassi Racing Team in the maintenance department. He enjoyed trips to the Outer Banks, fishing, NASCAR, and was a Miami Dolphins and UNC fan. Johnny enjoyed going to Curt's Auction House in Albemarle. He especially loved his two dogs, Diamond and Ollie; and spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren who all knew him as “Poppy”. Family members left to cherish his memory are his wife of nine years; Lisa Dixon Pope of the home, four daughters; Sarah Fincher and husband Billy of Salisbury, Amber Sexton of Kannapolis, April Huneycutt and husband Matt of China Grove and Ashley Black and husband Michael of Walnut Cove, one son, Travis Pope and wife Whitney of Concord, along with nine grandchildren; Anna, Alyssa, Bubba, Rylea, Kole, Abby, Harper, Tanner, Nick, Trevor, Liam and one on the way. He is also survived by one Brother, Rick Pope and wife Linda of China Grove and two sisters, Tierny Stirewalt of Bristol, Tn. and Tallie Crowell and husband Steve of Salisbury. Funeral services to celebrate Johnny's life will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, March 14 2020 at Second Baptist Church conducted by Rev. Gary Scoggins. The family will receive friends at the church 11:00 A.M.-1:00 P.M. to the service. At other times they will be at the residence. Memorials may be made to Second Baptist Church, 807 Sweet Gum Street, Kannapolis, NC 28083. Online condolences may be sent to www.whitleysfuneralhome.com Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 13, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close