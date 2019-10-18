Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lyerly Funeral Home 515 S. Main St. Salisbury , NC 28144 (704)-633-9031 Send Flowers Obituary

Johnny Clark Moore went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 16, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1957 to Mildred Snyder Moore and Barron Othneil Moore in Salisbury, NC. He graduated from West Rowan High School in 1976. He was known in this community and by all who loved him for his generous nature. He was a loving husband, dad, brother, uncle and papaw. His priorities in life were his God, his family and his love of farming. His giving nature overflowed in everything in which he took part. He adored his church and showed his love for God by taking part in numerous functions, including fundraisers, maintenance projects, committees and was available any time a need arose. His selfless spirit enabled him to provide a beautiful life for his wife and three children. His love for agriculture started when he was a child and grew as he worked for a local farmer during his teenage years. He and his wife, Karen, started their entrepreneurial journey in agriculture shortly after getting married and it was a dream of a lifetime. Hard work, faith, persistence and sheer determination carried them through the challenges and allowed them to build a respectable dairy and grain farming operation. Johnny's life inspired an entire community through his strength and positive attitude. He was truly a steward of the land, giving so much back to his community, family and church. He was never hard to find if someone needed to talk or ask a question. The hard part was keeping up with him, as he was always on the move. As a faithful member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, he served on numerous committees. He served on the NC Crop Improvement board, the Rowan County Holstein Club and was selected as the NC Soil and Water Conservation Farm Family for 2001. His stewardship earned the farm many grain yield awards and DHIA milk production awards for the state of North Carolina throughout the years. One of his favorite events was the Mount Ulla community Corn Shuckin' in which he hosted with joy. Johnny is survived by his loving wife, Karen of 43 years. He was blessed with three children: Brian Moore (Jessica) of Mount Ulla, Allison Williams (Michael) of Bailey and Shelly Braddy (Sammy) of Scotland Neck. He was also blessed to have Scott Lee as a special family friend whom he cared for as his own child. His seven precious grandchildren include Finley, Anabelle and Andrew Moore, Patrick and Evie Leigh Williams and Grey and Naomi Claire Braddy. He is also survived by his brother, Terry Moore of Cleveland (Gail), Sandy Arrowood (David) of Cleveland, Jill Hamilton (Rick) of Salisbury and sister-in-law Tweena Moore of Cleveland. He is preceded in death by his parents, Mildred and Barron Moore, his step- mother, Dorothy Moore, his sister, Carmen Moore and his brother, Greg Moore. The family would like to thank the Duke team of healthcare providers and Carolina Oncology for providing the superb care and compassion in the journey for the last five years. Johnny's day of celebration will be held on October 26, 2019 at St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Mount Ulla at 2pm and visitation immediately following the services in the fellowship building until 6pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Luke's Lutheran Church, 11020 NC 801 Hwy, Mount Ulla, NC 28125 and Duke Cancer Institute for Multiple myeloma research by Dr. Cristina Gasparetto, 300 West Morgan St, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701. Funeral arrangements are by Lyerly Funeral Home of Salisbury, NC.

