Johnny Jeremiah Castor, “Cowboy” 64, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, May 12, 2019 at the home of his daughter, Jennifer Castor-Rakes with Derek Allen. Born November 16, 1954 in Mooresville, he was the son of the late James Leo “Pete” Castor and Louise Wilson Castor. He was educated in the South Rowan schools and graduated from South Rowan High School, Class of 1972. Mr. Castor was a CP Operator at Hoechst Celenese and Kosa for 24 years before retiring in 2002. He enjoyed years of professional bull riding. He was baptized at Calvary Lutheran Church, Spencer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, J.C. Castor, sister, Sarah “Susie” Wallace and her husband Jerry Wallace, and Janie Castor; nieces, Crystal Glenn and Tammy Wallace. Those left to cherish is memory are his daughter, Jennifer Castor-Rakes and her daughter, Rynsley Rakes of Concord; son, Matthew Castor and his children to include Allison Alexander of Salisbury brother, Jimmy Castor and wife Carolyn of Concord; nieces, Rebekah Thomas and husband Brian of Concord and their son, Brandon Thomas, Eileen Harkey and husband Ronald of Concord, and their children Lee Davis, Amber Luke and husband John and their children Patty and Ella Luke; niece, Melissa Rogers and her son Jesse Wallace; nephews, Mark Wallace, Jerry Lee Wallace, II and Kenneth Gabriel. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday (May 16) at Summersett Funeral Home. Memorials may be made NE Levine Cancer Institute, Oncology, 100 Medical Park Dr., NE, #110, Concord, NC 28025 The family would like extend their gratitude and thanks to Dr. David Turner and all the staff at NE Levine Cancer Institute, Oncology, and Adrienne Massello, RN of Hospice and Palliatives Care of Cabarrus County Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Castor family. Online condolences may be made at

