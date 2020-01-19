Johnny L. Gudger, 58, of Salisbury passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his residence. Born in Sonoma Valley, CA on April 21, 1961, he was the son of the late Daisy Mae Patterson Gudger and H.R. Gudger, Jr. A veteran of the US Air Force, Johnny worked as a painter and framer for Mathis Construction. He loved fishing, camping, and being with his family. He was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his caregiver, Jennifer Welch of Salisbury; brothers, Tim Gudger (Jerry Cochran) of Salisbury and Michael Gudger of Winston Salem; sisters, Susan Burrell of Winston-Salem and Linda Conkel (Charley) of Salisbury and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Service: Graveside service will be held on January 21, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at the Salisbury National Cemetery, 501 Statesville Blvd. Salisbury, NC 28144, with the Rev. Ken Reynolds officiating. Military Honors will be conducted by the Lyerly Joint Services Honor Guard. Memorials may be made to Liberty Lane Hospice House, 1601 Brenner Ave., Salisbury, NC 28144. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Gudger family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 19, 2020