Johnny Stancil
1931 - 2020
Johnny Dowd Stancil, 89, of Kannapolis passed away on November 6, 2020 at the Tucker Hospice House. Johnny was born May 28, 1931 in Mecklenburg County, a son of the late Sim Caldwell Stancil and Ruth Lillian Hartsell Stancil. He was preceded in death by his wife, Hazel Lee Stancil on August 22, 2020. Johnny retired from Cannon Mills after 60 years. He was a member of North Kannapolis Wesleyan Church. He enjoyed gardening, raising chickens, going to yard sales and auctions looking for antiques. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020 at North Kannapolis Wesleyan Church. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. His family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 PM prior at the church. Johnny is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Scott Stancil (Lorie), Johnny Eric Stancil (Sherrie), daughter, Melanie Ann Stancil Deason (Nelson), grandchildren, Darren Scott Stancil, Jessica Leigh Stancil, Heather Nicole Deason Brannon (Evan), Cory Drew Deason (Ally) and several nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to North Kannapolis Wesleyan Church, 312 W. 12th Street, Kannapolis, NC 28081. Online condolences may be left at www.whitleysfuneralhome.com

Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
