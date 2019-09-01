Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jonathan Dale Hamilton. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan Dale Hamilton, 34, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte, NC. He was born October 15, 1984 in Salisbury, NC to the late Robert Hamilton Jr. and Vivian Davis Mendoza. Jonathan graduated from East Rowan High School in 2005 and attended Rowan Cabarrus Community College. He was a member of Centerview Baptist Church and was an avid animal lover. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being outdoors. In addition to his father, Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandparents. Jonathan is survived by his daughter, Grace Louann Hamilton; mother, Vivian Davis Mendoza (Pablo); brother, Robert Hamilton III (Christi); step-sister, Yardia Trejo (Uriel); step-brother, Omar Trejo (Lillian); aunt, June Beck; uncles, Dale Walton, Buzzy Walton, Don Davis (Tara); great-aunt, Sue Lackey; nieces and nephews, Destini Hamilton, Robbie Hamilton, Viviana, Randy, Axel, Valentine, Brian, and Leslie; cousins, Scott Beck, Jeffrey Beck, and Wayne Lackey; and eternal best friend, Allison Hamilton. He also leaves behind beloved pets, Captain, Missy, Pearl Girl, and Hump. There will be held a Celebration of Life held at 2pm, on September 7th, 2019 at Oakdale Baptist Church in Spencer, 200 Charles St, Spencer, NC 28159. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Liver Foundation,

