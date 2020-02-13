Jonathan Filmore Murph, age 32, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020. Jonathan was born August 2, 1987 in Cabarrus County and was the son of Broadus Filmore Murph, Jr. and Debra Shue Murph. He was always willing to help anyone out with whatever was needed. Jonathan spent his career as a “jack of all trades”. He loved working with his hands and there wasn't much he couldn't do. Jonathan was a perfectionist in everything he did and took a tremendous amount of pride in his work. He loved working on cars and motorcycles and doing lawn maintenance. He enjoyed time at the lake with his friends. Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Broadus and Debra along with his sisters, Kimberly Ogburn and her husband, Aaron and Melissa Murph Wriston. He also leaves behind six nieces and three nephews. Memorial Service for Jonathan will be at 5:00pm on Friday, February 14, 2020 in the Chapel of Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 North Main Street, China Grove, NC. The family will greet friends and family from 4:00 – 4:45pm prior to the Memorial Service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Murph.
Published in Salisbury Post on Feb. 13, 2020