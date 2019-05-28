Guest Book View Sign Service Information Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 (704)-279-7241 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:15 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Powles Funeral Home, Inc. 913 West Main Street Rockwell , NC 28138 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jonathan David Swink, 71, of Salisbury, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019 at the Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, surrounded by family. He was born on January 11, 1948 in Salisbury, NC to the late David Swink and Eva Cash Swink. He was a member of Victory Temple Church in Concord and was always helping take care of the church property either mowing the yard or fixing things in the church. Jonathan retired after 37 years at Kosa as a Mechanic. He was a past volunteer with the Mt. Ulla Volunteer Fire Department and was also on the Fire Brigade when he worked at Kosa. Jonathan was an avid classic car collector and he enjoyed working on them and driving them. One of his favorite over the years was his 1967 Camaro. He loved to spend time with family and friends, especially his grandchildren who he spent hours with looking at car magazines and working on his Die Cast Model Car Collection. Jonathan was always helping others, and could never tell anyone no when they asked for help. He was active with Meals on Wheels and volunteered with Family Crisis Counsel as well. In addition to his parents, Jonathan was preceded in death by his nephew, Kevin Voit Efird. Jonathan is survived by his wife, Davina Swink; two step-sons, Shane Kelii of Tampa, FL, and Shawn Kelii of Salisbury; a step-daughter, Lilia (Philip) Bradley of Woodleaf; grandchildren, Dayscha Bradley, Bayne Bradley, and Logan Bradley; a brother, Jerry Swink of Salisbury; two sisters, Linda Efird of Gold Hill, and Janice Swink of Salisbury; two nephews, Kelly (Ashley) Efird of Salisbury, and Ricky Efird of Rockwell; and three great-nephews, Bradley Efird, Preston Efird, and Adam Efird. A Visitation will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 12:00 to 1:15 PM at Powles Staton Funeral Home (913 W. Main St., Rockwell, NC). The Funeral Service will follow the visitation at 1:30 PM in the Powles Staton Funeral Home Chapel, conducted by, Pastor Gary Posey of Victory Temple Church. Burial will follow at Rowan Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels, 1307 Salisbury Avenue, Spencer, NC 28159. Powles Staton Funeral Home is assisting the Swink family. Online condolences may be made at

