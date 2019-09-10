Jordan Christopher Lucas, 27, of Cleveland, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. He was born May 4, 1992 in Statesville, to Paul and Lisa Lucas. He graduated from West Rowan High School in 2010 and was a truck assembler for Daimler Trucks North America, LLC. In addition to his parents, Jordan is survived by his sister, Haley Lucas Triche; brother, Alex Lucas; sister, Ella Beth Lucas; and his cat, Luke. Service: There will be a Celebration of Life held at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at Rescue House Church, 653 Wilkesboro St., Mocksville, NC 27028. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Lucas family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Sept. 10, 2019