Mr. Joseph Anthony Alfano I, age 77 of Mooresville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020. Born April 20, 1943 in Fulton, NY, he was the son of the late Bendict Alfano and Mary Prisoll Alfano. His siblings, Nancy Dana, Sara Sperbeck, Chris Alfano, Vinson Alfano and Bobby Alfano also preceded him in death. Joe was a member of Concordia Lutheran Church in China Grove for many years. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Army where after his service; he worked in maintenance in the cotton textile industry at Fiber Kosa for 31 ½ years. More recently, he worked in maintenance for Walmart Stores for the past 21 years where he was admired and adored by everyone he worked with and was known as “Papa Smirf” by his coworkers. He NEVER met a stranger and always put a smile on everyone's face, no matter what the circumstances were. Joe was a selfless, kind and compassionate man who put the needs of everyone else before his own. He had a special gift for fixing things, no matter what it was and passed that gift on to his son and his grandchildren. He was a wonderful mentor to his grandchildren, always teaching them life lessons following them by going out to eat at one of their favorite places. Joe was a family man in every sense of the word, they were his world and he treasured every moment spent with them. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 53 years, Helen. He also leaves behind his children; Tammi Alfano (Nathan) of Mooresville, Stephanie Alfano (Marty), Jodi Goodman (Lynn) and Joseph Alfano II (Stephanie) all of China Grove, along with nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Also surviving him are his sister, Josephine Acome and brothers, Pete Alfano, Paul Alfano and Tom Alfano. A Private Memorial Service honoring Joe's life will be held for the family officiated by Pastor Ken Reed of Concordia Lutheran Church. The family has requested you kindly remember Joe with memorials in his honor to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
