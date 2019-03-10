Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph C. Ridenhour. View Sign

Joseph C. Ridenhour, age 98, died Saturday, March 2, 2019 after a brief illness. Mr. Ridenhour lived in Kannapolis, N.C., Hound Ears Club Blowing Rock, N.C. and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was married to Julia Claire Thorne Ridenhour, who died some years ago. He is survived by daughter Janis Claire Ridenhour. Mr. Ridenhour's career with Cannon Mills Company in Kannapolis, N.C. extended over 41 years, reaching the positions of Senior Vice President of Marketing and Consumer Products and member of the Board of Directors. Mr. Ridenhour's community service to Kannapolis is too extensive to innumerate, but includes being President of Citizens for Kannapolis and the visionary force behind the incorporation of Kannapolis as a city. Mr. Ridenhour's extensive service to the Lutheran Church includes: (1) member of the Board of Directors of the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary in Columbia, S.C. for 21 years; (2) President for 30 years of the Home Mission Foundation, a charitable organization supporting new churches and pastor development, and (3) teacher of the Joe Ridenhour Sunday School Class at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, Kannapolis, North Carolina for 35 years. For his dedicated church service, Mr. Ridenhour received an honorary Doctorate Degree from Lenoir Rhyne College, Hickory, N.C. Mr. Ridenhour was one of seven children of the Reverend Martin Luther Ridenhour, pastor of Kimball Church for 16 years, and Mary Virginia Schaeffer Ridenhour. Mr. Ridenhour was born in Rowan County, N.C.; graduated from high school in Kannapolis, N.C.; and attended Duke University. He served in the United States Army - artillery during World War II . Service & Visitation: A memorial service will be held at Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance St., Kannapolis, NC on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. The family will be honored to receive guests before and after the service in the Church fellowship area. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Kimball Memorial Lutheran Church, 101 Vance St., Kannapolis, N.C. 28081, where the funds will be used to the Glory of God in Christian service. Funeral Home Lady's Funeral Home

