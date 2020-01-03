Joseph B Catanese, age 25, of China Grove passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 at his home after a brief illness. His loving parents surrounded him at the time of his death. His grandmother, Judy Lou Heath Catanese preceded him in death. Joseph was born May 23, 1994 in Grand Travese County, Mich. He was the son of Joseph John Catanese and Rebecca Pratt Catanese of China Grove. Joseph was a graduate of University of the Arts in Philadelphia. He attended college to study dance and classical ballet. He was a self-taught pianist who played classical music by ear. He was a very gifted and talented musician, had a gift for dance, and was a true artist. He was a perfectionist with all things he was passionate about. He truly loved his family. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving parents, Joseph and Rebecca. He also leaves behind his sister, Courtney Jo Catanese; his grandparents, Joseph Catanese, Bruce Pratt and Mary Jo Johnson. Arrangements: Graveside service for Joseph will be on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Catanese.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jan. 3, 2020