Joseph Erwin Shoaf, 75, of Mt. Ulla passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 peacefully in his sleep while at home with his wife Lynne by his side. Mr. Shoaf was born April 29, 1945, in Salisbury. He was the son of the late Kenneth Shoaf and Frances Shoaf. He graduated from West Rowan High School and Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force where he was a jet mechanic during the Vietnam War. He retired from Kosa (formerly Hoechst Celanese) and has enjoyed every day that he had with his family. For many years, he enjoyed distance running, bicycling, and even Chayon-Ryu karate which he studied under his brother-in-law, David Mitchell. During the time he spent distance running, he completed the NYC and Marine Corps Marathons accomplishments of which he was very proud. Joe faced challenges with courage, strength and determination Mr. Shoaf is survived by his wife, Lynne Shoaf; daughters Teresa Myers of Salisbury, Heather Michaud of Knoxville, TN; sons, Jason (Angel) Shoaf of Cary, and Scott (Catherine) Holsten of Charlotte; sister Doris (Russ) Williams; six grandchildren, Alaina Shaw, Hailie Howard, Austin Shoaf, Daniel Shoaf, Samuel Holsten, and Jane Holsten; two great-grandchildren, Camron and Kaydance Terry. Arrangements: A Graveside Service will be held 11 AM – Friday (July 31) at Thyatira Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Stacey Steck officiating with Military Graveside Rites conducted by the United States Air Force and the Rowan County Veterans Honor Guard. Memorials: Memorials may be sent to the charity of one's choice
. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Shoaf family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.