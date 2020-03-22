Joseph Starrette Ferebee, 101 years old, of Misenheimer passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2020 in Stanly Manor. A private family funeral service and burial are planned and a public memorial service will be held at a later date. Born February 24, 1919 in Davie County, NC he was the son of the late Joseph Garland Ferebee and Florence Foster Ferebee. He was a veteran of the US Navy during WWII. He was a graduate of Catawba College and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He was a baseball coach and teacher at Boyden High School in Salisbury and professor and coach at Pfeiffer College. He also coached American Legion Baseball in Rowan County for many years. He was married to the late Melba Willis Ferebee who preceded him in death in 2004. He is survived by Jomelle Key of Stanly County, Joseph Ferebee Jr. of New London, Richard Hall Ferebee of Wilmington, and Mark Willis Ferebee of Charlotte., 6 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by 3 brothers and a sister. Memorials may be made to the Ferebee Legacy Fund at Pfeiffer University Office of Advancement, P.O. Box 960, Misenheimer, NC 28109-0960. Stanly Funeral and Cremation Care of Albemarle is serving the Ferebee Family.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 22, 2020