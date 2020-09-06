1/1
Joseph Gaddy Blake
Joseph Gaddy Blake, 81, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House. Born July 2, 1939 in Forsyth County, NC, he was the son of the late Joseph Moses Blake and Venice Gaddy Blake. He was a 1957 Graduate of Boyden High School and earned a BS Degree from the University of NC Chapel Hill. He worked in pharmaceutical sales for Merck for 35 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, Trustee, served on the Pastor Search Committee; sang in the choir and played on the church softball team. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, working in his yard and reading at the beach. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 58 years, Peggy Wiriden Blake, whom he married June 8, 1962; sons, Joseph C. Blake (Allison) of Winchester, VA and Alan Brent Blake of Charlotte, NC; and grandchildren, Joshua Charles Blake, Kristin Elizabeth Blake, Addison Brooke Blake, Austin London Blake and Ansley Blair Blake Service: A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Brian Farmer officiating. Memorial: In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Novant Health Glenn A. Kiser Hospice House, 1229 Statesville Blvd., Salisbury, NC, 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Blake family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.

Published in Salisbury Post on Sep. 6, 2020.
