Service Information
Weddington/Matthews Chapel - Matthews
3700 Forest Lawn Drive
Matthews , NC 28104
(704)-846-3771
Memorial service
2:00 PM
Weddington United Methodist Church

Joseph Randall Inge age 78, of Indian Trail, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Charlotte, NC. He was born January 5, 1941 to the late Cecil Joseph and Martha Ann Shields Inge. Randall attended Clemson University and graduated from Danville Technical Institute in 1963. He was married to the love of his life Nancy S. Inge on November 3, 1963. Randall is also preceded in death by his brothers; Carrol Lewis, and Jerry Inge. Randall resided in Lynchburg, VA and Salisbury, NC at different points in his life. He worked at Eastern Airlines and retired from Kanawha Insurance after a career of insurance sales. The biggest joys in his life were supporting his children and grandchildren in all they did, and watching any and all sports, especially his beloved Clemson Tigers. He was a beloved member of Weddington United Methodist Church and a member of The Lions Club. Randall is most remembered as a man who loved God, his family, Clemson Tigers, his friends, and cooking Sunday dinners. He was loved big and loved even bigger. Randall is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy Stirewalt Inge; children, Joseph Scott Inge and wife Christy, Mark Allan Inge and wife Paige, Susan Elaine Inge Vandergrift and husband Bob; grandchildren, Zachary (Abby), Alyssa (Nathan), Joshua, Joey, Lanie, Jonathan, Blake, and Katelyn; sister Cecelia Inge Burleyson. Memorial service will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 with visitation to follow at Weddington United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Weddington United Methodist Church Kings and Queens. Family is in the care of Heritage Funeral Home, Weddington Chapel. Online condolences may be made at

