1/1
Joseph Lawrence Story
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Lawrence Story, 67, of Salisbury passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born on March 8, 1953 to the late Ned Leslie Story, Sr. and Ruby Pendergrass Story. Joe graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with a degree in Public Safety. Joe was a fireman, owned a trucking company and was self-employed. He always loved cars, motorcycles and drag racing. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Sissy Story; son Chris Ward; two brothers; Ned Leslie Story, Jr. (Nancy) of Clemmons, N.C. and Thomas Lee Story (Suzy) of Salisbury, N.C. A private family graveside service will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Story family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
523 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved