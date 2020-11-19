Joseph Lawrence Story, 67, of Salisbury passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born on March 8, 1953 to the late Ned Leslie Story, Sr. and Ruby Pendergrass Story. Joe graduated from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College with a degree in Public Safety. Joe was a fireman, owned a trucking company and was self-employed. He always loved cars, motorcycles and drag racing. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Salisbury. Joe was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Sissy Story; son Chris Ward; two brothers; Ned Leslie Story, Jr. (Nancy) of Clemmons, N.C. and Thomas Lee Story (Suzy) of Salisbury, N.C. A private family graveside service will be held at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in Salisbury, NC. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Story family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com
.