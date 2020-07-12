1/1
Joseph Leroy Mowery 85 of Salisbury passed away, Thursday July 9, 2020 at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. He was born November 22, 1934 in Rowan County to the late Leroy Mowery and the late Carrie Godbey Mowery. He graduated from Cleveland High School, and worked for Watson TV service, and was a member of Salem Lutheran Church; he also served his country in the U.S. Army. In addition to his parents Joseph was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Simerson Mowery whom he married October 27, 1957, twin sisters: Mary Mowery and Mildred Mowery. Those left to cherish his memory are his sons: Phillip Mowery (Teresa), Mark Mowery, Tim Mowery (Tammy) and Jon Mowery (Sandra), grandchildren: Jennifer Mowery, Christopher Mowery and Jesse Mowery and fiancée Loren Phillips, great-grand child; Jaycob Page, and sister: Ruby Hornbeck. Service: will be Sunday, July 12, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Salem Lutheran Church Outdoor Worship Center, 5080 Sherrills Ford Road Salisbury, NC, 28147 with Rev. Dawn Rister officiating. Military Honors will be provided by the Lyerly Joint Service Honor Guard. Memorials: may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 5080 Sherrills Ford Road Salisbury, NC, 28147

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
