Mr. Joseph Riley Nannie, age 92 of China Grove, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020 at the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem. Born June 12, 1928 in Rowan County, Joe was the son of the late Robert William Nannie and Martha Sue Sanders Nannie. He was also preceded in death by siblings, Rebecca Sechler, Nora Kneip, Charles Nannie and the mother is his children Bunnie Nannie. Joe proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy as a hospital corpsman. After his service, he spent his career in sanitation engineering working at the W.A. (Bill) Heffner Medical Center in Salisbury. Joe had a great sense of humor, loved to drink coffee, visit with “his people”, and tell Navy stories. He was a deep thinker and relaxed watching television. He loved his family, spending time with them and his greatest love was his wife, Sandra. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of over 19 years, Sandra Rogers Nannie and his daughter, Marty Nannie Dittmar (Tom) of Moxee, WA. He also leaves behind his stepchildren, Benjamin Jeffrey (Alisha), Betty Jones, Tom Jeffrey (Anita), Ed Jeffrey (Joni), Gregory Loflin (Hiromi), Phillip Loflin (Kendra), and Daniel Frye along with 20 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren. Visitation for Joe will be on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00am at Destiny City Church. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00am officiated by Dr. Don Vess and Apostle Ken Koontz. Burial will immediately follow the Funeral Service at Rowan Memorial Park in Salisbury. The family has requested you kindly remember Joe with memorials in his honor to either Destiny City Church, 2324 S. Main Street, Salisbury, NC 28147 or Trellis Hospice Supportive Care, 301 S. Main Street, Suite 105, Salisbury, NC 28144. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Mr. Nannie.
Published in Salisbury Post on Jun. 28, 2020.