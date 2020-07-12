Joseph Stephen Harrell, 75, of Salisbury, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at his home. Born July 11, 1944 in Augusta, GA, he was the son of the late Lillie Mae Griffin Harrell and Carlton Kent Harrell, Sr. Mr. Harrell was educated in the Glasscock County, GA, Gibson, GA schools and Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC. He retired from the US Air Force with 20 years of service, serving during the Vietnam War Era and later was employed by Piedmont and later US Airways in Charlotte. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years, Barbara Troutman Harrell; step-son, Delbert Cain of Washington, DC; brother, Rev. C. K. Harrell, Jr. and wife Lee of Georgia; sister, Barbara Pulliam and husband Earl of Atlanta, GA; grandson, Brad Arthur and wife Lori of Richmond, VA. A graveside service will be conducted 2 PM Wednesday (July 15) at the Salisbury VA National Cemetery with Rev. C.K. Harrell, Jr. officiating. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Harrell family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com
.