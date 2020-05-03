Joseph Willard "Joe" Patterson, 99, passed away at the Accordius Health of Salisbury on April 16, 2020. The son of George and Elba Patterson, he was born in Cherokee County, NC, on August 20, 1920. He served in WWll as a combat infantryman in the 76th Infantry Division. He saw battle at the Battle of Ardennes, the Rhineland Campaign, and in Central Europe. He was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with three Bronze Stars. He retired from UAW Local #72 in Atlanta, GA. He was a member of that organization for 50 years. He is survived by his wife Nell Gooch Patterson, daughters Sara (Tommy) White, Alpharetta, GA, and Sandra (Donald) Landry, Salisbury, NC, two granddaughters, five great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters. He was interred at the Salisbury National Cemetery at a private burial on April 20, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Rest in Eternal Peace, Dad. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Patterson family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.