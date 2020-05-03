Joseph Willard Joe Patterson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Willard "Joe" Patterson, 99, passed away at the Accordius Health of Salisbury on April 16, 2020. The son of George and Elba Patterson, he was born in Cherokee County, NC, on August 20, 1920. He served in WWll as a combat infantryman in the 76th Infantry Division. He saw battle at the Battle of Ardennes, the Rhineland Campaign, and in Central Europe. He was awarded the European African Middle Eastern Service Medal with three Bronze Stars. He retired from UAW Local #72 in Atlanta, GA. He was a member of that organization for 50 years. He is survived by his wife Nell Gooch Patterson, daughters Sara (Tommy) White, Alpharetta, GA, and Sandra (Donald) Landry, Salisbury, NC, two granddaughters, five great-grandchildren, two brothers and two sisters. He was interred at the Salisbury National Cemetery at a private burial on April 20, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Lyerly Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Rest in Eternal Peace, Dad. Lyerly Funeral Home is serving the Patterson family. Online condolences may be made at www.lyerlyfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Lyerly Funeral Home
515 S. Main St.
Salisbury, NC 28144
704-633-9031
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved