Josephine Cowan
1925 - 2020
Josephine Montooth Cowan, 95, passed away on Wednesday July 15, 2020, at her home. She was born to the late Charlie and Betty Faggart Montooth on July 6, 1925 in Concord . She attended Aggrey Memorial High School, she was a domestic worker, working for the Henderson and Swaim families until retirement. She grew up in Miller's Chapel A.M.E. Zion but was a faithful member Fairview Heights Baptist Church until declining health. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, James Cowan, Sr.; brothers, Louis Faggart and Troy Faggart; sister, Elizabeth M. Bush; and daughter-in-law, Cherri C. Cowan. She leaves memories to her son, James Cowan, Jr.; three grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; nieces; nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements: Private funeral services will be Wednesday July 22, at 2 p.m., at Rowan Funeral Services Chapel burial will follow in Rowan Memorial Park. Public viewing will be Tuesday 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the funeral home. Rowan Funeral Services is assisting the Cowan family.

Published in Salisbury Post on Jul. 19, 2020.
