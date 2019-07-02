Guest Book View Sign Service Information Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, Inc. 12050 Crabapple Road Roswell , GA 30075 (770)-645-1414 Send Flowers Obituary

Josephine (Jo) Smith Starnes, age 79, passed away on June 28, 2019 at Village Park Senior Living of Alpharetta, GA following a battle with Lewy Body Dementia. She passed peacefully surrounded by her children and under the care of Agape Hospice. Born in Thomaston, GA on May 26, 1940, Jo was the youngest of nine children and raised in a loving, Christian home. At R.E. Lee High School, she was a star basketball MVP who led her team to the state championship tournament in 1958 which recently earned her induction into the Thomaston-Upson Sports Hall of Fame. Following high school, Jo moved to Atlanta to pursue a nursing career. She graduated from Piedmont Hospital School of Nursing in 1961 and enjoyed 40 years in various nursing roles, primarily public health. While living in Atlanta, Jo met Alvin Starnes of Raleigh, NC and they married in 1962. “Al” and Jo enjoyed 17 years together before his untimely death in 1979. They had two children, Brad and Anne, and lived in numerous cities before eventually landing in Faith, NC in 1975. It was there that Jo worked at the Rowan County Health Department for over 25 years and was a member of Shiloh Reformed Church. She was an elder of the church, served on the consistory, and traveled to Ukraine for a short term mission. She was named “Citizen of the Year” in 1990 by the Eastern Rowan Ladies Civitan Club for making a difference in her community. Following retirement, Jo moved to Griffin, GA, where she enjoyed active senior living in the Sun City Peachtree Del Webb community for 10 years. There she made new friends, attended County Line United Methodist Church, and enjoyed traveling in her retirement. In 2018, Jo moved closer to family, where she lived her final days in the loving memory care environment of Village Park Alpharetta, an answer to many prayers. Jo is preceded in death by her parents, Edward Eugene Smith and Mary Lizzie Walker Smith; husband, Alvin Bradley Starnes, Jr; brothers, James Smith, Billy Smith, Mancel Smith, Connell Smith, and Marvin Smith; and sisters, Mary Ann Johnson and Sara Daniels. She is survived by one sister, Martha Bridgman Ellerbee of Thomaston; her son, Brad Starnes and wife, Elizabeth, of Franklin, TN; daughter, Anne Pryor and husband, Dayne, of Alpharetta, GA; and three grandchildren, Jackson Pryor, Addy Pryor, and Rebecca Starnes. Jo was loved by everyone who knew her. She was quick to smile, offer a hand, and give a hug. She was an amazing mom, loving “Granjo,” faithful friend, and blessing to all. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 2:00pm at Northside Chapel Funeral Home, 12050 Crabapple Road, Roswell, GA 30075 with a reception immediately following. Published in Salisbury Post on July 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

