Josephine Ketchie Morgan Troutman, 92, of Salisbury, peacefully passed away on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Autumn Care of Salisbury. She was born December 24, 1927 to the late John Ketchie and Ruth Walton Ketchie. She worked as a homemaker and on the farm, and also worked at the Lutheran Home in Salisbury. In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her first husband, Gilbert Morgan and second husband, Dewey Troutman; brothers, William Ketchie, Harold Ketchie and Hubert Ketchie; and sisters, Hazel Page and Ellie Wagoner. Josephine is survived by sons, Steven Roy Morgan of Rockwell, and Gilbert Morgan, Jr. (Kim) of Gold Hill; grandchildren, Stephanie Lombard (Andy) of Rockwell; Shannon Morgan (Bryson Stoner) of Rockwell; Kristen Hudson (Troy) of Anthem, AZ; Justin Morgan of Rockwell; and Stacy Lippard (Steve) of Salisbury; great-children, Adalyne Lombard, Emory Lombard, Chandler Lippard, Parker Lippard and Natalie Lippard; sister, Lena Beaver of Clemmons. There will be a private memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Gold Hill, 16141 Old Beatty Ford Rd, Gold Hill, NC 28071. Carolina Cremation is assisting the Troutman family. Online condolences may be made at www.carolinacremation.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on Mar. 29, 2020