Josie Lee Bolding McCoy 76, of Spencer, NC was born to the late Johnny Irby Bolding and Martha Garnet Hipps on November 13, 1943 in Burke County departed this life on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at her home. She attended Burke County Schools and received her Bachelors Degree from, Almeda College and University in Boise, Idaho as an Interior Designer. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister; Christine Beck; brother-in-laws; Luther Ray Beck and Charles Costner. Precious memories are left to her husband Allen Jones of the home, son; Monty (Darlene) McCoy, Robin Hubbard, brothers; Ray Bolding, Michael Bolding, sisters; Linda Costner, Jean (Bill) Isaacs, four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, a host of other relatives and friends. A Private Memorial Service will be Saturday November 14,2020 at 4:00 P.M. at Brookwood Baptist Church, Morganton, NC. Rowan Funeral Services assisted the McCoy/Jones family



