Service Information Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home 1420 North Main St. China Grove , NC 28023 (704)-857-2401 Graveside service 3:30 PM West Lawn Memorial Park China Grove , NC

Mrs. Josie “Tot” Young, age 88 of Landis, peacefully passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Transitional Healthcare in Kannapolis after an extended illness. Mrs. Young was born May 13, 1931 in Rockingham County to the late James Bryant Williams and Annie Edwards Williams. Her husband of 47 years, Jimmie Loyd Young and her brother and sister also preceded her in death. She was of Baptist faith. She spent her career in the China Grove Cotton Mill, while raising her precious family. After her retirement, she loved to watch her soap operas, spent her Saturdays going to yard sales and she thoroughly loved to dance. Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Roxanne Wiggins (John), Steve Young (Robin) and Debbie Hardee (Mike). She also leaves behind her brother, Sonny Williams (Betty) and sister, Myrtle Lowder along with her grandchildren, Anthony Wiggins (Mitzi), Michael Wiggins, Matthew Young (Sarah) and Michael Board (Jennifer). Also surviving her are two great-grandchildren, Harper Young and Alexander Wiggins and three special nieces, Sherry Lowder, Donna Ritchie and great niece, Angel Isenhour. Graveside service for Mrs. Young will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3:00pm at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove, officiated by special family friend, Dr. Jerry Cloninger of First Baptist Church of Mooresville. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.linn-honeycutt.com . In lieu of flowers, you may remember Josie with donations in her memory to the , 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209; Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081 or to First Baptist Church – Building Fund, 150 S. Church Street, Mooresville, NC 28115. Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Young. Published in Salisbury Post on Oct. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Salisbury Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

