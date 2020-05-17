Joyce Ann McAdams Plyler, 80, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born April 19, 1940 in Rowan County she was a daughter of the late Leon Ambrose McAdams and Dorothy Nell Rufty McAdams. She graduated from Boyden High School and attended Meredith College. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a youth advisor and served on the Board of Elections. Mrs. Plyler enjoyed baking, decorating and reading. In 1960 she married Wallace Hinton Plyler, Sr. who preceded her in death on April 27, 2013. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Wallace “Jay” Plyler, Jr. and wife Jessica of Concord, Wesley Scott Plyler and wife Jodi of Rockwell, Michael Trent Plyler and wife Kelly of Sherrills Ford; granddaughters, Haileigh Plyler, Caroline Plyler, Victoria Plyler, Natalie Plyler and Sofia Plyler. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Randy Kirby officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness (donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation) or Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Plyler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.