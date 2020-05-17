Joyce Ann McAdams Plyler
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joyce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joyce Ann McAdams Plyler, 80, of Salisbury, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Lutheran Home at Trinity Oaks. Born April 19, 1940 in Rowan County she was a daughter of the late Leon Ambrose McAdams and Dorothy Nell Rufty McAdams. She graduated from Boyden High School and attended Meredith College. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church where she was a youth advisor and served on the Board of Elections. Mrs. Plyler enjoyed baking, decorating and reading. In 1960 she married Wallace Hinton Plyler, Sr. who preceded her in death on April 27, 2013. Left to cherish her memory are sons, Wallace “Jay” Plyler, Jr. and wife Jessica of Concord, Wesley Scott Plyler and wife Jodi of Rockwell, Michael Trent Plyler and wife Kelly of Sherrills Ford; granddaughters, Haileigh Plyler, Caroline Plyler, Victoria Plyler, Natalie Plyler and Sofia Plyler. Service: A private graveside service will be held at Rowan Memorial Park with Rev. Randy Kirby officiating. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial: Memorials may be made to Foundation Fighting Blindness (donate.fightingblindness.org/webdonation) or Trinity Oaks, 728 Klumac Road, Salisbury, NC 28144. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Plyler family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC 28144
(704) 633-2111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved