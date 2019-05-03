Joyce Azalee Arrington, age 75, of Salisbury passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 at her residence. She was born Aug. 14, 1943 in Salisbury, the daughter of the late Mary Elizabeth Trexler Rabon and Ernest Richard Rabon. She was a 1962 graduate of North Rowan High School and Rowan Cabarrus Community College with a business degree. She worked for 30 plus years at Fiber/Kosa Plant in Salisbury. She was a member of Enon Baptist Church. Joyce Azalee held positions with the IMC and the Rec Club Committees. She enjoyed gardening and being the CEO of her family. She was an amazing person. Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, are her brothers, D.R. Rabon and baby Rabon. Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Thaddeus Michael Rivers (Kim) of Salisbury; granddaughter, Taylor Fleming (Greg) of Salisbury; her pride and joys - her great-grandchildren, Chloe and Caden Fleming of Salisbury; sister, Lorraine Trexler (Tommy) of Salisbury; brother, Bruce Rabon of Salisbury; sister-in-law Mildred Rabon of Churchland; and many nieces and nephews. Visitation: 1:30-2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Enon Baptist Church. Memorial Service: 3 p.m. at Enon Baptist Church, conducted by Rev. Jeff Kincaid. Memorials: Memorials to Enon Baptist Church, 1875 Enon Church Rd., Salisbury, NC 28147. Summersett Funeral Home is serving the Arrington family. Online condolences may be made at www.summersettfuneralhome.com.
Published in Salisbury Post on May 3, 2019